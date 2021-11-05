Free workshops for prevention and management of diabetes available

During National Diabetes Month, Healthy Living for ME is encouraging Mainers to take advantage of the programs and resources they offer to help people prevent and manage the disease. Over 10 percent of Maine’s population has diabetes and another 8 percent of Maine’s adults are aware they are pre-diabetic. Nationally, over 30 million people have diabetes.

“National Diabetes Month is an opportunity to bring awareness to the prevalence of diabetes as well as to the opportunities available for preventing and managing the disease,” said Jennifer Fortin, training & fidelity manager of Healthy Living for ME. “Our workshops and other resources can help Mainers who have diabetes learn strategies for better management of the disease, as well as help those who are pre-diabetic make lifestyle changes and lower their risk for developing diabetes. We have heard from many participants — including a member of our leadership team who took the prevention program — about how these workshops help people get on the right track with their health and wellness.”





Healthy Living for ME has online, in-person, and telephonic workshops available to help people prevent or manage diabetes. The workshops are free, but do require registration. To register, visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036, or email info@healthylivingforme.org.

Upcoming workshops include:

Living Well with Diabetes begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 14. Workshop sessions are held online once a week from 2-4:30 p.m. This workshop is designed to help people with type 2 diabetes, individuals who are pre-diabetic, supports of those managing diabetes and covers topics such as: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Another Living Well with Diabetes workshop is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6; registration is now open for these workshop dates as well.

Living Well for Better Health begins Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 28. Workshop sessions are held online once a week from 9-11 a.m. This program is designed to help participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, and how to evaluate new treatments. Another Living Well for Better Health workshop is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4; registration is now open for these workshop dates as well.

Throughout the year, Healthy Living for ME offers other workshops online, in-person, and via telephone. These include Better Health Now with Diabetes, the National Diabetes Prevention Program, and others. To learn more about these workshops, and the many others that Healthy Living for ME offers, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of local organizations, health systems and volunteers that work together to empower individuals to take control of their health. Through tailored services, we provide free and low-cost options that are personalized to focus on the entire individual rather than a single condition to improve overall quality of life.