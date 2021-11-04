YARMOUTH, Maine — The Royal River Conservation Land Trust’s Littlejohn Island Preserve boasts fine views of Casco Bay, its rocky shoreline, and the seabirds who call it home. A 1.3-mile loop trail takes visitors around the 23-acre property, though towering stands of red oak and pine.

This slice of seaside heaven is open every day and it’s free for everyone to enjoy.

But be forewarned.

Parking is at a premium. The preserve is at the end of a narrow dirt road, amid an exclusive community of coastal homes. The parking lot only has room for four cars and neighbors are known to have wayward vehicles parked on the road towed away at their owner’s expense. The road being private, they’re technically trespassing.

That’s why the trust’s Stewardship Director Chad Fierros was hard at work on Wednesday, transforming a huge log into a bike rack.

Cycling isn’t allowed in the preserve. But the bike rack does give another way to access it if the four car lot is full.To get to the trailhead from the parking lot, you have to cross private property and keeping the peace with folks living nearby is essential to maintaining access to the parcel.

The new rack blends well with the surrounding woodlands, too, providing nine secure bicycle spaces at the trailhead.