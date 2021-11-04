Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Fourteen more Mainers have died and another 616 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,193.

As of Wednesday, 98 percent of the University of Maine System students had verified their vaccination status, along with 93 percent of the system employees.





The Nokomis Regional middle and high schools announced on Wednesday that they would be going remote on Thursday due to a high number of staff and student COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The Bangor School Department plans to offer vaccine clinics at the James F. Doughty and William S. Cohen schools from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

PLUS: Check out our tracker to find out where children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 shot in Maine.

“That vaccine can make a big difference in your child’s life. Children can and do become seriously ill from COVID-19,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.

Republicans were quick to paint the Virginia race’s results as a backlash against Joe Biden and an ominous sign for Janet Mills.

The company argues the referendum violated legal principles, including vested property rights, separation of powers and the contracts clauses in both the Maine and U.S. constitutions.

PLUS: CMP continues work on corridor the day after Mainers voted to stop it

ALSO: See how every Maine town voted in the CMP corridor referendum

They plan to continue addressing coronavirus safety protocols and encouraging community-wide participation in board meetings and decisions.

City councilors will receive a 500 percent raise, the first pay hike given to them in more than 40 years.

The Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day parade set for next week will be first of the city’s traditional yearly parades to occur since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It took less than an hour for two longtime friends to bag their cow in the North Woods, but their journey to accomplish the goal was far from easy.

In other Maine news …

5-year-old identified in fatal South Paris fire

Canoe returned to Old Town school after its disappearance

Stockton Springs police officer charged with sexually assaulting teenager

Judge denies sentencing review for woman convicted of killing 4-year-old in 2017

Old Town chooses 2 write-in councilors in election that attracted no formal candidates

Bar Harbor voters adopt limits on vacation rentals, approve $3M for school project

Political newcomer ousts incumbent from Rockland City Council

Hampden rejects $4.5M town-owned broadband network

Belfast incumbents handily win in unopposed races

2 newcomers elected to Ellsworth City Council on 1st attempts at public office