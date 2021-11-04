AUGUSTA — A Road Rally and Veteran’s Rally are planned for Thursday, Nov. 11 in Augusta. Join the celebration in honoring military veterans. It will be a day filled with a patriotic cruise around Augusta, a fundraising lunch, and a gathering to hear inspirational speakers with a plan for action.

The patriotic road rally, coordinated by the Swinging Gate organization, will start in the Augusta Civic Center parking lot from 8-9 a.m. where participants will decorate their cars, trucks, motorcycles with flags and signage to honor our veterans. The vehicles will then travel a route by the Maine Veterans Home and the Maine State House that will culminate at the American Legion Memorial Post 205, 400 Eastern Avenue, Augusta.

From 10 a.m. to 12 noon, participants will hear veterans addressing the topic of “The Battle for Freedom.” Coffee and lunch, a fundraiser for the Abnaki Council 334 Knights of Columbus Assembly 346, will be offered 12-1 p.m. and throughout the day. This will be followed by informative speakers from 1-3 p.m. who will discuss the hot topics of election integrity, local elections, activist and candidate training, and poll watching.





Participants are invited to any or all portions of the festivities. It’s time to honor our veterans and continue their fight for freedom.

For more information or to RSVP, please text Hon. Dick Campbell of the Swinging Gate at 207-745-7748 or contact Jim Morelli of the American Legion Memorial Post 205 at 207-485-0101.