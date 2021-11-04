WINTHROP — All Maine Catholic men are welcome to gather at a special ACTS Retreat being co-organized by the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Falmouth, Yarmouth, Gray, Freeport) and Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland.

The retreat on Nov. 18-21 (weekend before Thanksgiving) will be held at Camp Mechuwana in Winthrop. A similar women’s retreat will be held at a still to be announced time and place in 2022.

The retreat begins on Thursday evening and ends on Sunday morning. The purpose of the ACTS (Adoration, Community, Theology, Service) weekend is to invite retreatants into a new or deeper relationship with the Lord and with other faithful through adoration and daily prayer, community awareness as a member of the Body of Christ, theology encouraging more study of our faith, and promoting the virtue of service to our Lord and one another.





“Set aside some time for God and yourself. Get away from your busy schedule and join men from our diocese, like yourself, who are seeking God’s answers to life, family, and eternity,” said Tom Luna, one of the organizers.

Since the first ACTS Retreat in 1987, ACTS has affected over one million lives by renewing people in their faith and revitalizing parishes. Through ACTS, participants respond to their Baptismal call as they continue to seek to know Christ and enter the apostolic mission of the Church. As a result, ACTS is acknowledged by bishops and priests worldwide as part of the Church’s New Evangelization challenge to “go and make disciples of all nations.”



The cost of the three-day, three-night retreat is $165, which covers a private room, all meals, and transportation to and from the retreat center. Cost should not be an obstacle for attendees as scholarship funds are available.

To register or for more information, call Tom at 207-518-9236 or visit www.pothe.org/acts-retreat.