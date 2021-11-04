Murray Plumb & Murray has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan “Best Law Firm” in eight practice areas in Portland by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2022. The firm received Tier 2 and Tier 3 recognition in ten additional practice areas.

The recognized practice areas include:

Metropolitan Tier 1:

Appellate Practice

Arbitration

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Civil Rights Law

Education Law

Land Use & Zoning Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Patent





Metropolitan Tier 2:

Commercial Litigation

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation – Construction

Litigation – Labor & Employment

Real Estate Law

Metropolitan Tier 3:

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Copyright Law

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Litigation – Land Use & Zoning

The complete 2022 “Best Law Firms” rankings can be viewed on the U.S. News website. In order to be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for that specific practice area and metro combination. Murray Plumb & Murray had six attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers.