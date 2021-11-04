Murray Plumb & Murray has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan “Best Law Firm” in eight practice areas in Portland by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2022. The firm received Tier 2 and Tier 3 recognition in ten additional practice areas.
The recognized practice areas include:
Metropolitan Tier 1:
Appellate Practice
Arbitration
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Civil Rights Law
Education Law
Land Use & Zoning Law
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Metropolitan Tier 2:
Commercial Litigation
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation – Construction
Litigation – Labor & Employment
Real Estate Law
Metropolitan Tier 3:
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
Copyright Law
Criminal Defense: General Practice
Litigation – Land Use & Zoning
The complete 2022 “Best Law Firms” rankings can be viewed on the U.S. News website. In order to be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for that specific practice area and metro combination. Murray Plumb & Murray had six attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers.