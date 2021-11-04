PORTLAND — Many parishes around Maine are holding Christmas fairs during the months of November and December. They are wonderful opportunities to join with other members of the community as we prepare for Advent and Christmas, and they are valuable fundraisers that help support many church ministries. All are welcome at any fair. Below you will find a list of confirmed fairs around the Diocese of Portland. Any additional fairs will be added to the list at www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas-fairs-2021.

November 6

St. Dominic Academy Holiday, Festival, Auburn

The 15th Saint Dominic Academy Holiday Festival will be held on the Auburn campus of the school, located on 121 Gracelawn Avenue, on Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will include more than 80 local artisans, crafters, and vendors, raffle tables for children and adults, a bake sale, games, a “winter wonderland,” and the opportunity to visit with Santa. A festival kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. For more information, call St. Dom’s at (207) 782-6911 or contact Nicole at nicole.adams@portlanddiocese.org.





St. Charles Borromeo Snowflake Festival, Brunswick

St. Charles Borromeo Church of All Saints Parish will hold its annual Snowflake Festival on Saturday, November 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the church hall at 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick. The fair will have many tables of homemade goods including candles, cookies, baked goods, crafts, jewelry, toys, treasures, tree ornaments, knitted items, greens and centerpieces, religious items, and more. The food court will be open all day with breakfast and lunch choices. The luncheon menu includes haddock chowder, beef stew, sandwiches, and homemade apple pie. There will also be raffle prizes of $1,000, $500, $250, $100, and for framed needlepoint pictures.

Our Lady of Hope Silent Auction and Christmas Tree Display, Portland

Our Lady of Hope Parish will hold a Thanks4Giving Christmas Tree Display followed by a silent auction on Saturday, November 6, at St. Pius X Church Hall on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. The trees will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then will be raffled off during a silent auction, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call Candi at (207) 776-8827.

St. Hyacinth Christmas Fair, Westbrook

The St. Hyacinth Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church located on 268 Brown Street in Westbrook. The fair features gifts for all ages, crafts, food, raffles, and much more. For more information, please call (207) 854-1199.

November 13

Bells of St. Mary’s Christmas Craft Fair, Bath

The Bells of St. Mary’s Christmas Craft Fair and café will be held Saturday, November 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street in Bath. The fair features over 25 crafters, “Grandma’s Attic” with Christmas decorations and household items, and the famous cookie walk. For more information, call (207) 443-3423.

Sacred Heart Ladies Guild Christmas Fair, Hallowell

The Sacred Heart Ladies Guild Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall on Summer Street in Hallowell. The fair features homemade baked goods, candy, gifts a white elephant table, and a jewelry corner. There will also be raffles for gift certificates, a 50/50 raffle, and a café featuring reasonably priced food. For more information, call (207) 623-8823.

Daughters of St. Bernard Christmas Fair, Rockland

The Daughters of St. Bernard will hold their Christmas fair on Saturday, November 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church on 150 Broadway in Rockland. The fair will feature books, crafts, jewelry, raffles, and white elephant items. For more information, call Sue at (207) 542-4018.

Our Lady of the Rosary Church Christmas Fair, Sabattus

The Our Lady of the Rosary Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downstairs church hall of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, located on 131 High Street in Sabattus. The fair will feature vendors, crafters, a bake sale, a basket raffle, and much more. For more information, contact Angela at (207) 754-1018.

November 20

St. Philip Church’s Christmas by the Lake, Auburn

St. Philip Church’s Christmas by the Lake will be held on Saturday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Philip Church, located on 2365 Turner Road in Auburn. The event will feature wreaths, baked goods, knitted goods, crafts, a hidden treasures booth, raffles, and more. For more information, call (207) 784-6486.

St. Joseph Church Christmas Fair, Brewer

St. Paul the Apostle Parish will hold a Christmas fair at St. Joseph Church on 531 North Main Street in Brewer on Saturday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima Church Christmas Fair, Jay

The St. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on 1 Church Street in Jay. The fair will feature a raffle corner, along with great food such as turkey pot pies, fish chowder, fudge, pies, and other baked goods. For more information, call (207) 897-2173.

Parish of the Holy Savior Christmas Fair, Rumford

The Parish of the Holy Savior will hold its annual Christmas fair on Saturday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hall at St. Athanasius & St. John Church, located on 126 Maine Avenue in Rumford. The fair will feature wreaths and kissing balls, baked goods, knitted goods, crafts, and raffles, including a grand raffle which includes and iPad, Yeti cooler, and $100 gift card to LL Bean. Visitors can also enjoy a lunch featuring an open-faced hot turkey sandwich with all the fixings. For more information, contact the parish office at (207) 364-4556.

St. Christopher In-Person and Online Holiday Faire, York

The St. Christopher In-Person and Online Holiday Faire will run online from November 14-20. Please go to www.pal-me.org for a link to the online faire where you will have a chance to bid on Red Sox tickets, Boston Symphony Orchestra tickets, gift certificates from many area businesses, a large selection of theme baskets, and other lovely items. There are raffle tickets for sale as well. The in-person faire is on Saturday, November 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church hall, located on 4 Barrell Lane in York. For more information, call Ellen at (860) 202-9636.

December 4

St. Ann Church Christmas Fair, Bradley

The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord will hold a Christmas fair at St. Ann Church, located on 84 Main Street in Bradley, on Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (207) 827-4000.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Christmas Fair, Windham

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church on 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. The fair will feature handknitted and handsewn items, such as mittens, scarves, and aprons; jewelry; baked goods; and a Christmas Shoppe. For more information, call (207) 892-8288.

December 11

“Christmas Around the World” at Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth

The Parish of the Holy Eucharist will celebrate “Christmas Around the World” on Saturday, December 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth. During the evening, parishioners will share Christmas traditions, music, and food from their countries of origins. You’ll be able to sample Filipino morcon, German lebkuchen, Polish chrusciki, Venezuelan hallacas, and more! There will also be Christmas carols sung in multiple languages. For more information, call (207) 847-6890.