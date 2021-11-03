Brunswick High School had lost both regular season meetings to Camden Hills and was outscored 5-1.

But the fifth-seeded Dragons scored twice in 38 seconds late in the first half and went on to upset the second-seeded Windjammers 2-1 in their Class A North championship game on Wednesday night at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Gus Silverman opened the scoring with 7:31 left in the first half and Iain Clendening added a penalty kick 38 seconds later after a Dragon was hauled down in the penalty area.





Brunswick earned its first trip to the state final since 2009 and will take a 14-3-1 record into Saturday’s state final at Massabesic High School in Waterboro against Marshwood of South Berwick.

Camden Hills concluded a 12-4-1 campaign.

Cameron Brown pulled a goal back for Camden Hills when he beat goalie Brady Laforge with a 24-yard free kick with 22:12 left in the second half.

Brown’s goal came against the run of play as the Dragons rode the momentum of their two-goal outburst into the second half.

Brunswick carried the play in the second half as they looked for a third goal.

But Brown’s free kick gave the Windjammers some life and they began pressing for the equalizer.

However, after a short span of dominance, the Dragons regained control of the game and had some good chances to extend the lead but couldn’t capitalize.

David Nzuzzi nearly iced it with a bicycle kick but it sailed just wide.

Silverman’s goal was set up by Clendening, who made a run down the left flank and slid a low cross to Silverman. Silverman got enough on his shot to have it roll past Henry Pharris.

Just seconds later, Clendening converted calmly from the penalty spot to give him a goal in every one of Brunswick’s four playoff wins.