Linda Coan O’Kresik’s front page on image on Oct. 22 showing the homeless person ever moving with their possessions and shelter on their back is timeless and heartrending. Here in America today as ever everywhere.

Thank you to Coan O’Kresik for recognizing and sharing the visual impact.





Margret Baldwin

Surry