A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Maine Street Wednesday afternoon.

Responding officers initially couldn’t locate the pedestrian or the driver of the car involved in the incident. Arthur Treffry, 77, of Brunswick later reported his injury and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

It was determined that a female driver in her 20s, driving a 4-door sedan, with children in the back seat had left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Sgt. Ed Yurek at 207-721-4349 or email eyurek@brunskwickpd.org.