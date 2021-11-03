A red canoe from the prekindergarten playground of Old Town Elementary School that vanished over the weekend has been returned. Credit: Courtesy of Old Town Elementary School

A red canoe that mysteriously vanished over the weekend from an Old Town Elementary School playground has been returned.

Old Town Elementary School took to Facebook on Tuesday to share the news that its red canoe in the prekindergarten playground was gone. The canoe was bolted to the ground and had holes in the bottom for drainage, limiting its utility as a watercraft.

The canoe was returned to school grounds sometime Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, according to the school.

The boat was a donation from Old Town Canoe when the school built its pre-K playground a few years ago.

Deputy Chief Lee Miller of the Old Town police said the department is looking into the canoe’s disappearance.

