Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twelve more Mainers have died and another 862 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,179.

On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s coronavirus shot for children aged 5 to 11. The two-phase vaccine is a lower dose than that administered to people aged 12 and older, but has been shown to be effective.





The result was a major repudiation of the transmission project, but Central Maine Power is already saying it will challenge the referendum outcome in court.

PLUS: Maine’s battle over the CMP corridor was years in the making and it’s not over yet

That sets up possible legal battles down the road about what the newly enshrined right means.

It’s the seventh straight year the state has approved such a referendum aimed at addressing funding shortfalls for crucial infrastructure.

They will take their seats as Bangor continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, population loss and racism in schools.

PLUS: 3 riders taken to hospital after crash involving trolley taking Bangor voters to polls

That concludes a competitive race in which more than twice as many people ran as there were seats available.

It comes two years after Westbrook saw a four-way mayoral race where the winner won with only 31 percent of the vote.

Raegan LaRochelle, a businessperson and consultant, won 56 percent of votes in the race for the seat Republican Justin Feactau vacated in early July.

It was a win for outgoing City Manager Jon Jennings, who pushed for the closure of the Oxford Street Shelter.

In all, 2,539 moose have been taken this year, the most since 2013, but that is contrasted by the fact there were 4,030 permits issued, the second-most ever.

That marks the county’s latest attempt to ease overcrowding at the 161-year-old facility.

Lodging and restaurants continued to recover over the summer after being particularly hard-hit by closures and restrictions early in the pandemic.

“We’re trying to connect the students with the maritime industry, past, present and future,” said Jess Woods, the assistant principal of Belfast Area High School.

In other Maine news …

Bowdoin student’s death ruled a suicide

5-year-old dies after South Paris fire

Canoe bolted to ground vanishes from Old Town school’s playground

Speedy duo leads Bangor girls to berth in A North soccer championship game

Bangor will host Scarborough in Class A football quarterfinal on Friday

Businesses starting to offer training for workers whose skill sets don’t match job openings

Ex-Portland ed tech accused of sexually abusing child with autism appears in court

Bucksport girls defeat Fort Kent to claim 1st Class C North regional soccer title

Rockland pursuing agreement with private marina to preserve public access to waterfront boardwalk