Today is Wednesday. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twelve more Mainers have died and another 862 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,179.
On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s coronavirus shot for children aged 5 to 11. The two-phase vaccine is a lower dose than that administered to people aged 12 and older, but has been shown to be effective.
Maine voters reject $1B hydropower corridor in massive rebuke to CMP
The result was a major repudiation of the transmission project, but Central Maine Power is already saying it will challenge the referendum outcome in court.
PLUS: Maine’s battle over the CMP corridor was years in the making and it’s not over yet
Maine will be the 1st state to add ‘right to food’ to state constitution
That sets up possible legal battles down the road about what the newly enshrined right means.
Maine voters approve $100M transportation bond
It’s the seventh straight year the state has approved such a referendum aimed at addressing funding shortfalls for crucial infrastructure.
Bangor elects Dina Yacoubagha and returns 2 incumbents to City Council
They will take their seats as Bangor continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, population loss and racism in schools.
PLUS: 3 riders taken to hospital after crash involving trolley taking Bangor voters to polls
2 newcomers win seats on Hampden-area school board after contentious race
That concludes a competitive race in which more than twice as many people ran as there were seats available.
Westbrook will be 2nd Maine city to use ranked-choice voting in local races
It comes two years after Westbrook saw a four-way mayoral race where the winner won with only 31 percent of the vote.
Democrats flip Maine House seat in Augusta that Republicans held for nearly a decade
Raegan LaRochelle, a businessperson and consultant, won 56 percent of votes in the race for the seat Republican Justin Feactau vacated in early July.
Portland voters back 208-bed homeless shelter
It was a win for outgoing City Manager Jon Jennings, who pushed for the closure of the Oxford Street Shelter.
This year’s Maine moose hunt on track to be one of the least successful seasons ever
In all, 2,539 moose have been taken this year, the most since 2013, but that is contrasted by the fact there were 4,030 permits issued, the second-most ever.
Penobscot County wants to add 100 beds to its overcrowded jail
That marks the county’s latest attempt to ease overcrowding at the 161-year-old facility.
Most Maine business sectors beat pre-pandemic sales in August despite signs of a slowdown
Lodging and restaurants continued to recover over the summer after being particularly hard-hit by closures and restrictions early in the pandemic.
Teens are learning maritime history through a shipwreck site
“We’re trying to connect the students with the maritime industry, past, present and future,” said Jess Woods, the assistant principal of Belfast Area High School.
In other Maine news …
Bowdoin student’s death ruled a suicide
5-year-old dies after South Paris fire
Canoe bolted to ground vanishes from Old Town school’s playground
Speedy duo leads Bangor girls to berth in A North soccer championship game
Bangor will host Scarborough in Class A football quarterfinal on Friday
Businesses starting to offer training for workers whose skill sets don’t match job openings
Ex-Portland ed tech accused of sexually abusing child with autism appears in court
Bucksport girls defeat Fort Kent to claim 1st Class C North regional soccer title
Rockland pursuing agreement with private marina to preserve public access to waterfront boardwalk