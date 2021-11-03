PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland’s Office of Deaf Ministry is pleased to announce that Masses signed in ASL for the deaf community are now being offered at the following times:
Portland
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street
Second Sunday of Each Month at 10 a.m. (Next: Nov. 14)
In-person Mass also available via livestream at www.portlandcatholic.org/online-Mass
Falmouth
Holy Martyrs Church
266 Foreside Road
Third Saturday of Each Month at 4 p.m. (Next: Nov. 20)
In-person Mass also available via livestream at www.pothe.org/watchmasslive and www.facebook.com/ParishOfTheHolyEucharist
Bangor
St. Mary Church
768 Ohio Street
Sundays at 8:30 a.m.
In-person Mass also available via livestream at www.stpaulbangor.me and www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor.
Deaf Catholics in Maine who are unable to attend the above Masses either in person or via livestream can visit www.facebook.com/deafmass to watch a livestream of an ASL Mass each Sunday at 11:30 a.m. or watch a replay of the Mass at any time. To view weekly homilies signed by Fr. Michael Depcik, visit www.frmd.org.
For more information about opportunities for deaf Catholics in Maine, contact Deacon Peter Bernier, director of the Office of Ministerial Services, at 207-321-7845 or peter.bernier@portlanddiocese.org.