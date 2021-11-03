The University of Maine at Augusta will host a webinar featuring a panel of experts on drinking water quality and health inequalities.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual webinar





This event is open to the public, however, an RSVP is required. To register for this event and receive the Zoom link, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/3jpRuUT8tRwpiLtcA.

Program: The Health Equity Dialogues program on Nov. 10 will be a facilitated panel discussion on drinking water quality, including common water contaminants, and environmental inequalities prevalent in Maine in relation to drinking water quality. Representatives of environmental health advocacy, drinking water regulation, and education and policy initiatives around drinking water contamination will take part in the dialogue.

The panel speakers will include:

Rose Lundy, health reporter at The Maine Monitor

Leo Waterston, M.A., program director for the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE) at Maine Medical Center Research Institute and project director for Maine Lung Cancer Coalition

Sarah Woodbury, director of advocacy, Defend our Health

Andrew E. Smith, SM, ScD, state toxicologist and manager of Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Environmental and Occupational Health Program

Amy Lachance, Maine Drinking Water program manager, DHHS Division of Environmental and Community Health

Health equity is the justice principle that everyone should have an equal opportunity to achieve health. The goal of the Health Equity Dialogues is to convene and connect scholars, community members, public health professionals, and healthcare practitioners across disciplinary divides and silos to work on high-priority community health challenges in Maine.



The Health Equity Dialogues are co-organized by Drs. Kate Darling and Valerie Rubinsky from the Social Science Program, the Maine Public Health Association, and UMA’s Women Invigorating Curriculum and Cultivating Diversity Committee. Additional co-sponsors include a UMA Student Success Mini-Grant.



Please contact Audrey McGee (audrey.mcgee@maine.edu) for more information or for disability access needs for the event.