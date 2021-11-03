BANGOR — The Challenger Learning Center of Maine is holding its 2021 Veterans Day Appreciation: Family Outreach Event–the Apollo 13 Challenge.

This activity allows participants to replicate the engineering design challenge of the NASA Apollo 13 mission to the moon. Participants will be able to simulate being engineers and astronauts tasked to work together to save the Apollo 13 mission. Plus families will complete their mission in Challenger’s one of a kind mission control and space lab simulators!

This activity is designed for adults and children ages 7-plus. Families are encouraged to participate together!





When: Nov 11 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m

Where: Challenger Learning Center in Bangor. The program will be held in the space lab and mission control simulators.

How: Admission is free for all families of current serving military, retired military, and veterans. Pre-registration is required on Challenger’s website. Ticket priority will also be given to these military families. Non-military families are welcome to join the waitlist and will be contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 9 if there is availability. These non-military families will be asked to make a donation for participation in the program.

COVID procedures: We are limited the number of participants to allow for spacing within our simulators. Also all participants and staff will be required to wear masks during the program.

Information and registration can be found on the homepage of our website, www.astronaut.org.

Proud event sponsor: Cole Land Transportation Museum

Visit www.astronaut.org for more event details or call 207-990-2900ext.4, cell 207-949-9017, or email khibbard@astronaut.org.

The Challenger Center for Space Science Education and its international network of more than 40 Challenger Learning Centers create positive educational experiences that raise students’ expectations of success. Inspired by the original Challenger mission, Challenger Center is built on a forward-looking legacy of exploration.

In Maine, the Challenger Learning Center is located at 30 Venture Way in Bangor, and may be reached by calling 207-990-2900 or logging onto www.astronaut.org.