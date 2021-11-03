PORTLAND — Elly Baubonis has joined Bangor Savings Bank as a mortgage banking specialist based in Portland. She is a skilled professional with a background in legal services, customer service, and marketing. In her most recent role as legal assistant with Troubh Heisler, LLC, she supported estate planning, probate, corporate, and real estate law.

Her manager Deb Abbondanza states, “We are very excited to have Elly join our team. Her experience in real estate law will be invaluable to our team’s success.”

Baubonis is enthusiastic about applying her expertise and passion for customer service to Bangor Savings Bank’s mortgage team and is currently pursuing her MLO license. She holds a B.S. in business administration and marketing from University of Southern Maine and has volunteered with Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and Maine 4-H Clubs. Elly grew up on a small farm in Union and enjoys skiing and paddle boarding in her free time.