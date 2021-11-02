PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The Wisdom girls varsity soccer team became the Class D North champions after the top-ranked Pioneers defeated the No. 2 Penobscot Valley Howlers 3-0 in the regional title game.

The first half saw both sides trading the ball back and forth. Both held their own for a while, until Wisdom demonstrated superior ball control by passing down the pitch and scoring a goal courtesy of Olivia Ouellette, with an assist by Paige Labrie, at 27:15

Ouellette was quick to keep the momentum for her team, and made a second goal less than two minutes later at 25:22.





Wisdom kept up the assault, keeping the ball out of its defensive line, and making it out of the first half without letting the Howlers score.

It was a slower start to the second half, with neither team giving an inch. However, Wisdom rallied halfway through as captain Abbie Lerman continued her impressive resume of scoring, and gave the Pioneers another goal at 19:34, with an assist from Ouellette.

Penobscot Valley repeatedly pushed the offensive against Wisdom. However, the team was unable to get past the Pioneers defense. With the final sound of the buzzer, the game was over, and the Pioneers were champions.

“I wanna tip my hat to Wisdom,” Penobscot Valley coach Jeremy Durost said. “They are a strong team with some very good players who compete well and share the ball well. We felt a lot of the time in their third of the field, we were doing a lot of chasing, and we are not used to doing that with that sort of skill level on the offensive side.”

Wisdom head coach Pete Clavette said he was proud of how his team played.

“They went out there and they gave it their heart and their soul. We knew that if we could get one or two goals then we would be able to push them back,” Clavette said. “These girls have been training since this summer and they came prepared. They had heart today, I’m so excited, and I’m proud of my girls.”

With this victory, Wisdom moves on to the girls Class D state championship game.