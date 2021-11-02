Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield senior Gracie Moore said she never anticipated breaking the school’s single-season scoring record.

But that is exactly what she has done this season.

Moore has scored 39 goals in leading the Huskies to a berth in the Class C North championship game against Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham at 3 p.m.





The top-seeded Huskies will bring a 14-1 record into the contest while second seed Foxcroft Academy is 11-4, including a pair of regular-season losses to MCI, 5-0 and 2-0.

The B North final will follow at 5 p.m. with first-year coach Courtney Lanham leading her second-seeded Old Town High School Coyotes, 13-3, against top-seeded Lawrence of Fairfield, 13-0. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

The Class A North final concludes the docket at 7 p.m. with No. 1 Skowhegan, 16-0, taking on No. 3 Oxford Hills of South Paris, 11-5.

Skowehegan will be shooting for its 20th consecutive regional title and has won the state crown 16 times over the past 19 seasons.

Skowhegan beat Oxford Hills 3-0 in the lone meeting this season.

Moore said setting the MCI school scoring record is special.

“It’s amazing because the girl whose record I broke, Addi Williams, is someone I looked up to,” said Moore, who added that she couldn’t have accomplished the feat without her teammates.

The previous record was 35.

MCI coach Nancy Hughes considers Moore one of the best players in the state but also agreed with Moore’s assessment about the value of her teammates.

“A lot of it has to do with the support of her teammates and how we play the game. We have so many strong players, it’s hard to focus on just one player,” Hughes said.

“But Gracie has a nose for the goal and is so determined to score. She is very fast, she has excellent stick skills, she sees the field well and she has a rocket of a shot.”

Moore also has double digit assists, Hughes said.

Moore feels she has improved every year and focused on upgrading her stick skills last summer.

Her supporting cast includes Trinity Leavitt — who has scored a goal in every game she has played in except one — and midfielders Alivia Ward and Ella Louder.

Foxcroft has been on a roll of late, winning seven of its last eight games including a 2-0 win over Old Town.

Annie Raynes has scored three of FA’s four playoff goals and Aleshia Raymond has also been an important contributor along with goalkeeper Destiny Weymouth, who didn’t play the first game against MCI.

Old Town coach Lanham said her team is playing its best field hockey of the season and is ready to take on Lawrence. Old Town has won 12 of its last 13 games.

“They have been consistent,” Lanham said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

She said her Coyotes are going to have to play well in the middle of the field and cover Lawrence’s best players, including Hope Bouchard.

Madelyn Arsenault and Kilee Bradeen have been Old Town’s leading scorers and Sydney Loring has been the catalyst on defense.

“And our goalie, Chelsey Cote, has only let in more than two goals once, and that was three goals against Belfast,” Lanham said.

Maddy Niles scored the only goal for Lawrence in its 1-0 semifinal win over Cony of Augusta. Lawrence had edged Gardiner 2-1 in quarterfinals.

Old Town beat John Bapst 5-0 and Belfast 1-0 to reach the final.

Despite having a young team, Maine Sports Hall of Fame coach Paula Doughty of Skowhegan has directed her team to an undefeated season in which the River Hawks have outscored their opponents 79-3.

Skowhegan had playoff wins over Camden Hills (5-0) and Messalonskee of Oakland (4-1), while Oxford Hills ousted Brewer (2-0) and Mt. Ararat (1-0).