The Fort Kent boys soccer team celebrates after winning the Class C North regional title. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

Senior midfielder Austin Delisle scored with 31:48 left in the second half to lift Fort Kent to a 1-0 victory over Orono Tuesday night in the Class C North boys soccer regional final at Hampden Academy.

Second-seeded Fort Kent (15-2) will advance to Saturday’s state championship game at Presque Isle Middle School against the winner of Tuesday night’s Class C South final between top-ranked Mt. Abram of Salem and No. 2 Waynflete of Portland.

North top seed Orono ends its season with a 13-1-1 record.

Fort Kent, which also knocked off an undefeated team in the semifinals with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Mount View of Thorndike, controlled much of the play during the opening half but Orono’s defense stood tall on playing the Warriors to a stalemate at intermission.

Orono came out strong during the opening minutes of the second half, but Fort Kent eventually pushed forward during a sequence that earned coach Kalusha Kotes’ club back-to-back corner kicks.

Soon after the second corner kick Fort Kent sophomore Kaden Theriault crossed the ball from the right wing toward the goal crease from where Delisle — who had scored three goals in Fort Kent’s previous two postseason victories — redirected the ball into the net for the only goal of the match.

Orono quickly attempted to answer, with a header by freshman Will Francis cleared away from the goal crease by a Fort Kent defender perhaps the Red Riots’ best late chance.

Fort Kent finished with a 19-10 shots advantage. Fort Kent goalie Drew Deschane made four saves to preserve the shutout for Fort Kent, while Orono’s Javier Alicea Santiago made eight stops for Orono.

