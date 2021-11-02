A man from Corinth was injured in a crash in Charleston on Monday morning.

Peter Speed, 44, of Bradford was southbound on Main Road at around 7 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle when taking a turn. Speed crashed head-on into 74-year-old Stephen Hurd of Corinth, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hurd was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Speed was not injured in the crash.

Officials believe that distracted driving was the cause of the crash, Moss said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.