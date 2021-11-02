Today is Tuesday and Election Day. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the state, with mostly sunny skies from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 numbers from the weekend at around 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Polling stations are required to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, although they open earlier in some municipalities, including Bangor and Portland. If there are long lines at the polls, voters are entitled to cast their ballots so long as they were in line by 8 p.m.

Maine Civic Action is paying for the campaign urging a “no” vote on the proposal to create a town-owned fiber optic network.

Jackson Lab now expects to complete the transformation of the former Lowe’s building into its primary mouse production facility by the end of 2023.

It is unclear how the mandate will affect the construction industry.

Nest will be located at 25 State St., in the former location of shoe repair shop the Yankee Cobbler.

Exam tables, heart defibrillators, some prescription drugs, IV solutions and wheelchairs — and much more — also have been snared in the supply chain troubles.

The days immediately following a person’s release from jail are some of the most dangerous when it comes to overdose.

Members of the industry and its advocates dispute that the western Maine marijuana ring allegedly run by Lucas Sirois of Farmington showcases wider corruption in Maine’s medical marijuana industry.

Scuba divers’ searches not only reveal the small historical treasures of our state, but also spooky secrets that might be better off uncovered.

In other Maine news:

17-year-old dies after Waldo County crash

Woman critically injured in 3-vehicle Fairfield crash

Washed out roads in midcoast region may take until end of the week to repair

Caribou teacher is vying to make central Aroostook the foothold for French immersion in Maine

Broadband network for Orono and Old Town starts to go live after yearslong wait

Versant Power customers will see their monthly bills rise

Bowdoin student dies in off-campus residence

Maine Turnpike toll increase takes effect Monday

Body found after Somerville fire identified

Conservative group targets Hampden’s $4.5M public broadband proposal