Today is Tuesday and Election Day. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the state, with mostly sunny skies from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 numbers from the weekend at around 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
What to expect at the Maine polls during a more normal pandemic election
Polling stations are required to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, although they open earlier in some municipalities, including Bangor and Portland. If there are long lines at the polls, voters are entitled to cast their ballots so long as they were in line by 8 p.m.
Conservative group targets Hampden’s $4.5M public broadband proposal
Maine Civic Action is paying for the campaign urging a “no” vote on the proposal to create a town-owned fiber optic network.
Jackson Lab expected to finish renovation 3 years ahead of schedule
Jackson Lab now expects to complete the transformation of the former Lowe’s building into its primary mouse production facility by the end of 2023.
Construction workers in medical settings fall under Janet Mills’ vaccine mandate
It is unclear how the mandate will affect the construction industry.
Popular Orono coffee shop will open a new location in downtown Bangor
Nest will be located at 25 State St., in the former location of shoe repair shop the Yankee Cobbler.
From wheelchairs to wound dressings, a medical supply shortage is stressing Mainers
Exam tables, heart defibrillators, some prescription drugs, IV solutions and wheelchairs — and much more — also have been snared in the supply chain troubles.
Aroostook will distribute lifesaving naloxone to every inmate leaving county jail
The days immediately following a person’s release from jail are some of the most dangerous when it comes to overdose.
Arrest of alleged leader in Maine marijuana scheme sheds light on industry that resists stronger oversight
Members of the industry and its advocates dispute that the western Maine marijuana ring allegedly run by Lucas Sirois of Farmington showcases wider corruption in Maine’s medical marijuana industry.
Scuba gear is being used to search Maine’s waterways for hidden treasures
Scuba divers’ searches not only reveal the small historical treasures of our state, but also spooky secrets that might be better off uncovered.
In other Maine news:
17-year-old dies after Waldo County crash
Woman critically injured in 3-vehicle Fairfield crash
Washed out roads in midcoast region may take until end of the week to repair
Caribou teacher is vying to make central Aroostook the foothold for French immersion in Maine
Broadband network for Orono and Old Town starts to go live after yearslong wait
Versant Power customers will see their monthly bills rise
Bowdoin student dies in off-campus residence
Maine Turnpike toll increase takes effect Monday
Body found after Somerville fire identified
Conservative group targets Hampden’s $4.5M public broadband proposal