AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta will provide virtual and in-person opportunities to honor and thank veterans for their service at its Augusta and Bangor Campuses and its eight UMA Centers beginning Nov. 8.

UMA traditionally holds a flag folding ceremony on each campus as part of its Veterans Week events. This year UMA will share for viewing the 2020 flag folding ceremony on the UMA website at https://www.uma.edu/admission/veterans/. Taking part in the ceremony are two current UMA veteran students, Leo Porter, a cybersecurity major from Readfield, and Scott Bailey, a cybersecurity major from West Gardiner.

Veterans may wear or bring in military memorabilia showing their service (hats, old uniforms, special medals/ribbons) to the Veterans Academic Center in Augusta at Katz, the Veterans Lounge in Bangor at Belfast Hall (third floor), or one of UMA’s eight Center locations.





Please note: Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day UMA campuses and centers are closed.

Opportunities to support UMA Military and Veteran Students.

The University of Maine at Augusta Annual Fund has two options available to support military and veteran students: the Military & Veterans Affairs Gift Fund and the Military & Veterans Student Book Fund. For more information about giving opportunities, please visit: UMA ANNUAL FUND.

UMA Office of Military and Veterans’ Services: UMA has a rich tradition of supporting military and veteran students and has been “changing lives since 1965.” Over 200 veterans, military, and family members with VA benefits are enrolled at UMA for the fall 2020 semester. Many other veterans without benefits attend UMA to further or complete their education.

UMA’s commitment to educating and providing opportunities to our veterans, service members, and families has earned it the following designations:

2020-2021 Military Friendly School

2021 Military Times Best for Vets Colleges

2021 U.S. News & World Report “Best Online Bachelor’s Degree for Veterans”