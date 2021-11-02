All proceeds to support survivors of human trafficking and domestic and sexual assault in Maine

BIDDEFORD — An online auction to raise money for Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking, as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older, will be held on Nov. 5-15.

The CourageLIVES Virtual Auction features a variety of special items for people of all interests, including gift certificates to local restaurants and stores, original paintings, framed photographs, getaways, experiences, crafts, antiques, books, and themed baskets. To check out the auction items, visit www.galabid.com/CourageLIVES at any time.





Based in the Biddeford area, but serving over 125 women across Maine, CourageLIVES provides food, clothing, shelter, and counseling for residents, and includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere.

“Our CourageLIVES program has become well known to women who seek us for help. Our outreach program has grown tremendously. We now serve women and families in many counties such as Penobscot, Cumberland, Aroostook, York, and Franklin. Our staff helps others who are either not able to come to our program or need ongoing support to continue their recovery,” said Sister Terry Gauvin, provincial superior of the American Province of the Good Shepherd Sisters who oversee the program, which is a division of Saint André Home.

“The diocese is so grateful for programs like CourageLIVES and its mission of serving women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and need a safe secure place to heal and rebuild,” said Bishop Deeley. “The program also raises awareness and helps victims and survivors of human trafficking find freedom, waiting arms to offer safety, an understanding of their intrinsic value, and a path to healing.”

For more information, visit www.CourageLIVES.org.