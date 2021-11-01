Timing is everything. I truly believe that. And Jerry Remy was the perfect guy at exactly the right moment in time.

I’m not referring to his playing career, although as a kid I do remember #2 at second base for the Sox.

What I mean is Remy’s time with NESN in the TV booth. He fit the role of color commentator for the Boston Red Sox to perfection just when we needed him.





All too often our announcers sound “from away.” Remy did not. He was from Massachusetts and at times sounded like he’s from New England. Fans loved it.

He was not some 6’3” great looking former All Star pitcher with a massive MLB ego. He looked like a guy you’d see in a Boston bar and have a drink with. Maybe two. Or three.

He obviously knew the ins and outs of the game, but when he became the “Rem Dawg“ it was during a time the Red Sox had unmatched popularity. After ’04, everything Red Sox just exploded.

Home games were sold out and Sox fans traveled like no other team. Jerry was perfect for this fanaticism. Hardcore fans liked him and he related to the more casual fans who jumped on the Sox bandwagon after ’04. He could entertain naturally and not talk over the heads of the “Pink Hats.”

He and Don Orsillo might as well have been related through blood. It’s a tandem that should never have been broken up by NESN. We all laughed along when those two would crack up and couldn’t stop.

Jerry wisely capitalized on his perfect timing with hot dog stands and Rem Dawg restaurants. Smart.

And it was very fitting that he threw out the first pitch against the New York Yankees in the one game wildcard that the Sox won. It was a goodbye.

I told a friend at the time I didn’t see him living to see another spring training. He had been through so much.

Remy’s TV career timing was perfect. The timing of his departure is way too soon.

