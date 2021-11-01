Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In her opposition to essential and emergency government programs that provide a social safety net for all of us, Sen. Susan Collins is singing with the Republican choir on the dignity of work being the linchpin of family life and the foundation of the nation.

If so, then now is the time for Collins to step up and undo all the damage of Republican tax benefits for the wealthy. As by her own argument, it seems the unearned benefits of excessive wealth are demoralizing to individuals and a danger to the nation.





At the same time, Collins should advocate for a living wage, workers’ rights to organize and negotiate, as well as workplace safety, childcare, paid sick leave, educational opportunity and affordable housing — that is, all the things workers need and which Collins and her fellow Republicans apparently oppose.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

