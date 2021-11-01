Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read with interest the Oct. 7 column by Don Flannery directed at Rep. Jared Golden regarding an ill-advised plan by the Biden administration that would create a new tax on inherited assets, like a family farm, by getting rid of a tax provision called “step-up in basis” and by taxing inherited unrealized gains.

Flannery is right in calling attention to this issue. I grew up on a farm and made the difficult decision not to return to it. Generational transfers for farm families are already a difficult, time-consuming accounting maze. We know that fewer and fewer young people are choosing farming as a livelihood. Those who may not be part of a family farm usually find purchasing a farm to be cost prohibitive. Changing the tax structure now will only make this situation worse.





I am thankful that Congress has already dismissed this plan out of hand. If it comes up again, I am confident Golden will fight to protect our family farms and the next generation running them, as he has done throughout his time representing us in the State House and in Congress. Given his experience meeting with hundreds of Maine farmers all over the 2nd Congressional District and growing up in a farming community — where most of the farms owned by his family’s friends and former classmates are no longer operating — he’s seen it firsthand.

Jay Nutting

Vassalboro

