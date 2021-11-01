A Bowdoin College trustee announced that he would be leaving his position with the school on Monday.

James “Jes” Staley announced on Monday that he would be resigning from the Board of Trustees — which he has served on since 2007 — following his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of London-based Barclays, the Bowdoin Orient reported.

The New York Times reported last week that Staley resigned his position at Barclays after he learned about the preliminary conclusions of a two-year investigation into his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Staley faced criticism from the Bowdoin student body due to his relationship with Epstein. This semester, the students led a campaign and circulated a petition demanding Staley’s resignation, as well as organizing a teach-in to discuss the extent of his actions.

Staley graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick in 1979.

Staley took the helm at Barclays in 2015, and before that, he worked for JP Morgan for more than 30 years.

Staley characterized his relationship with Epstein, which began during his tenure at JP Morgan, as “professional.” He said that relationship “tapered off quite significantly” after Staley left JP Morgan, CNN reported in February of 2020.