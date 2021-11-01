BRUNSWICK — Officials at Bowdoin College say a student died in his off-campus residence on Saturday.

In a letter to the Bowdoin community, the office of the president confirmed that 21-year-old Theo Danzig died in his off-campus residence.

Bowdoin officials say the cause of death is currently under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department and authorities in Cumberland County.

“Theo’s death is an unimaginable and devastating loss for his family and loved ones, and also for many on campus,” the letter said. “Please pay close attention to your emotional well-being and take advantage of the opportunities to come together with others at this tragic time.”

According to Bowdoin, Danzig was an accomplished student and an active member of the Bowdoin community.

He was a history and government and legal studies double major. Danzig was honored in 2020 with an Alfred E. Golz Summer Research Fellowship, and was an associated editor of a student-run magazine called “Harpoon.”

Danzig was a member of the men’s Ultimate Frisbee team, and was also active in Bowdoin’s culinary club.

Counseling services are available to students all around campus at various times.