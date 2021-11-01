RANGELEY — Our Lady of the Lakes in Rangeley is a small parish with a big heart, particularly when it comes to offering a helping hand to those in need around it.

Case in point, “Food Pantry Sunday.”

“One of the important ways we can effectively respond to our baptismal call to take up the mission of Jesus to the poor is by helping to provide food to those who do not have enough to eat,” said Fr. Anthony Kuzia, CM, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish.





Starting in July, the parish kicked off this new initiative at which all attending Mass on the first weekend of each month were asked to bring something off the list of “needed food items” supplied at Masses the week before.

“The first day we had over 200 food items donated,” said Fr. Kuzia.

All of the items donated are given to the local food banks in Rangeley and Stratton, helping many residents in need, particularly during the winter months.

The next “Food Pantry Sunday” is set for Nov. 7 at Masses at St. Luke Church, located on 19 Lake Street in Rangeley, at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Items will also be accepted at the 6 p.m. Mass on Saturday at St. John Church on 76 Main Street in Stratton.

Items in need this time around are tuna, soups and stews, powdered and condensed milk, pasta sauces, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, fruit juices, dishwashing liquid, dishwasher detergent, and toilet paper.

If you have items that you can donate but can’t attend Mass on Nov. 6-7, contact the parish at 207-864-3795.