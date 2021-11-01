ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is partnering with Bangor Federal Credit Union, First National Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, and Machias Savings Bank with support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust to launch the second rendition of the Downtown Grants Program. 2021’s program focus aims to support entrepreneurs, small businesses, innovators, and startups. Applications are open online until Nov. 22 and can be accessed via heartofellsworth.org.

As a foundational component of Heart of Ellsworth’s entrepreneurial ecosystem work, five community banks have come together, to sponsor this second-year program. This year’s funding cycle supports emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners alike. Eleven Mini-grants of $1000 will be available for start-up or expansion projects to help entrepreneurs and support economic opportunities in the city of Ellsworth. All downtown Ellsworth business owners and area entrepreneurs are eligible to apply.

To help business owners secure future economic opportunities, this grant cycle seeks to support potential projects such as (but are not limited to); hiring a consultant or advisor, development of alternative revenue streams, marketing/logo/brand development, website creation, attending a workshop or mentoring opportunity, hiring an architect, engineer, or other specialists, purchase of up-date technology-related tools, legal support or other small business needs.





Heart of Ellsworth’s Executive Director, Cara Romano, said, “With the launch of this second-year program, we are highlighting community banks in Ellsworth. These institutions are putting money into the pockets of area entrepreneurs, small business owners, innovators, and start ups in our Downtown district. Heart of Ellsworth’s contribution to the program is design and implementation. Our community banks know that by investing in our Main Street Community they are investing in the future of Downtown Ellsworth.” Romano continued, “We are excited to bring three jurors together who represent different sectors of our local and statewide business community. With the combined experience of SarahJoy Chaples Small Business Development Manager State of Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, Eric Marichal Director of Business Development Witham Family Hotels and Josh McIntyre, City of Ellsworth Finance Director – they are a dream team of jurors!”

Interested applicants should visit heartofellsworth.org to apply online and will be asked to submit a funding proposal, business plan (if available), and other information they feel would be helpful to support their funding request. All information will be kept confidential and only used to determine grant recipients. Jurors will use a score-based system to determine awards.