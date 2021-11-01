CAMDEN — The “Honey in the Heart” performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Camden Opera House is sold out. Like all SoundCheck shows, though, it may be enjoyed via a free livestream to the opera house’s Facebook Page.

“Honey in the Heart” is a new 60-minute multimedia dance theater work by the local creative team of Kathyrn Oliver and Kristi Williamson. Oliver and Williamson animate stories using ancient sources from myth, literature and poetry. “Honey in the Heart,” envisioned by Oliver, features performance artist Kristi Williamson; the projected work of seven (local and international) visual artists; and special guest musician Elsie Gawler.

The sold-out show is sponsored by First National Bank. Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series was created to keep live music, dance and theater on stage during the varying conditions of these times. Free livestreams have always been a feature and may be watched without an RSVP or link. Recordings of the shows may be seen after the fact as a Facebook video or, a few days after performance, on the Camden Opera House’s YouTube Channel.

For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com. Tickets are still available for Tom DiMenna’s Cat Stevens tribute SoundCheck on Nov. 12; as well as larger concerts by The Wolff Sisters (Nov. 19) and Lúnasa (Dec. 18).