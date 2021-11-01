By Kim Brawn

When we think of nourishing, we usually think of food. As we move towards the holidays, food often takes center stage, but it’s not the only thing that can nourish us. If you google “nourishing,” one definition that you get is “…containing substances necessary for growth, health, and good condition.” Turkey, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce may fill us up, but books, ideas, and discussions can sustain us long after that last piece of apple pie. November at Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft can help nourish your mind as daylight fades, cold weather sets in, and to-do lists grow.

Friday, Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. TFL’s Philosophy Circle, not afraid to shy away from big, complicated topics, focuses on the philosophy of government. The group will meet inside the library as safely as possible (masked and distanced). Prior attendance or specific readings are not required.





TFL’s Reading Group meets Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. to discuss “River Talk,” a collection of short stories by CB Anderson who was born in Bangor and raised in a village on the Androscoggin River. The San Francisco Book Review called River Talk “intriguing” and described it as “. . . centered by the understated murmuring of the river in the background; seemingly constant, but, in fact, endlessly changing and with the potential for reinvention. The stories are poignant, written in tight, quiet prose; readers will feel drawn to these characters written with empathy and compassion.” Copies are available at TFL.

The Pine Tree Hospice Book Club, a wonderful community resource coordinated by Pam Pultz, gets together Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3:30-5 p.m. online via Zoom. Pam selects an engaging array of books that resonate with caregivers and those who have lost a loved one. “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrik Backman is November’s read. Copies are available at TFL; for info/Zoom link, contact info@pinetreehospice.org or 207-802-8078.

Sure to nourish your curiosity is “Mythical Creatures of Maine” with author Chris Packard on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. online via Zoom. He will talk about his book of the same name that explores fantastic Maine beasts from legend and folklore. Maine is rich in tales of humans confronted by strange beasts, both wonderful and terrifying. Chris weaves tales of Glooskap and Paloma from The Abenaki, or “First People,” with well-known cryptids like Bigfoot and logging camp creations such as the Hide-Behind, and many more into an entertaining field guide to Maine’s legendary creatures! Contact TFL or visit our Facebook page for Zoom link.

Back by popular demand with safety precautions in place: The Ten Cent Book Sale! Bring your change and small bills and pick up some great deals! It’s the perfect way to find inexpensive gifts while supporting the Friends of the Library. Money raised helps fund children’s programming. The book sale will be downstairs in the TFL Meeting Room, Nov. 18-20. Thursday 1-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Exciting news: thanks to the Maine State Library we now have a subscription to Comics Plus which provides access to 20,000-plus comics and graphic novels. They are available all the time — no check out limit or hold queues. You can access Comics Plus via the web or an app (Library Pass for Android or Apple). Whether you’re already a super fan or new to the genre, this is an incredible resource for all ages.

Since it is geared to both kids and adults, TFL’s Youth Services librarian Michelle Fagan says, “It’s really important that parents take the time to check it out beforehand or with their kids.” To sign up, you will need your library card number. Then follow the instructions here https://www.maineinfonet.org/comicsplus/. If you need assistance, please contact the library.

Please keep in mind that the library will be closed Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11) as well as Thanksgiving and the day after (Nov. 25-26). We appreciate those who have served our country and we wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

This November let the Thompson Free Library become your favorite nourishing side dish. We have a veritable buffet of diverse offerings that will feed your mind long after that big meal is over and the dishes are done!



TFL is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We currently require masks indoors. For info on events, visit our website https://www.thompson.lib.me.us, Facebook page, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library.