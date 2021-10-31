Jerry Remy, a beloved former player and longtime broadcaster for the Boston Red Sox, has died at age 68.

Remy died Saturday, the Boston Globe reported, following a battle with lung cancer that forced him to take a leave of absence from the broadcast booth in early August.

The Massachusetts-born Remy played seven of his 10 MLB seasons with the Red Sox, joining the team in 1978 after spending his first three years with the California Angels.

The speedy second baseman was named to his lone All-Star team during his first season in Boston, batting .278 with 30 stolen bases and 44 RBI that year. The lefty-swinging Remy hit .275 and stole 208 bases over the course of his career to go along with seven home runs and 329 RBI.

Frequently hampered by knee ailments, Remy played his final MLB game in 1984, and became a Red Sox commentator in 1988.

Remy was adored by multiple generations of Red Sox fans as a broadcaster, known for his baseball acumen and Boston accent throughout his decades in the New England Sports Network booth.

With NESN, Remy notably worked alongside play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo from 2001 to 2015. Dave O’Brien took over the play-by-play duties for the network in 2016, with Remy continuing as a color commentator.

Remy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and received treatment for the illness seven different times, according to the Boston Globe.

“Look, I’ve been through a lot for a long period of time, but you know, life goes on,” Remy said in 2017, according to the newspaper. “I’ve got baseball to keep me occupied. It keeps my mind occupied. I’m strong. I feel strong and I don’t feel there’s anything that can stop me.”

Weeks before his death, Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the 2021 American League Wild Card Game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 5.

The Red Sox inducted Remy into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News