LEWISTON — Prince of Peace Parish will host a community-wide Veterans Day Prayer Service on Friday, Nov. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Holy Family Church on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston. Area clergy will join together to commemorate our brave men and women in prayer and song.

This is the 17th year that the parish will offer the “We Remember and Give Thanks” evening of refection, honoring those who have served or who are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“We have opened up the website (www.princeofpeace.me/veterans-day) for people to put the names of those who have served in the military whether alive or deceased,” said Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of the parish. “We will publish their names in gratitude for their service to our country. For many families, serving in the military is a great sacrifice, and some have given the ultimate sacrifice.”





All are invited to attend regardless of faith affiliation, including all active and retired military and their families. Active soldiers who live in the area or who are home on leave are urged to attend in uniform. Many veterans rise and salute as the flag of each of the five branches of service are carried forward during the Presentation of the Colors at the beginning of the service.

For more information about “We Remember and Give Thanks,” contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.