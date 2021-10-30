ST. AGATHA, Maine — The Wisdom girls soccer team maintained their Class D North dominance with a 7-1 semifinal win over Madawaska in St. Agatha on Friday. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

No. 1 Wisdom (15-2 overall) will face No. 2 Penobscot Valley (15-1) in the regional championship, held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Presque Isle Middle School. PVHS defeated No. 3 Ashland, 1-0, in the other semifinal contest in a game decided on penalty kicks.

“This win virtually amounts to home field advantage for us,” Wisdom Coach Peter Clavette said.





Pioneer Lilly Roy registered a game-high four goals and one assist. Olivia Ouellette scored two goals and two assists. Abbie Lerman also scored a Wisdom goal, and contributed two assists.

Taylor Pelletier scored an unassisted goal for the Owls.

Clavette said his team experienced plenty of pre-game nerves facing the No. 4 Owls in the semifinals.

“Madawaska has a great club with several dynamic players that can really create havoc with their speed and powerful shots, several I’m familiar with and have coached before,” Clavette said.

Clavette said it was teamwork by both the offense and defense that allowed the Pioneers to defeat the Owls.

“The back line is comprised of three seniors and an eighth grader who plays like a senior. They’ve got a great comfort level playing with each other and their communication is spectacular, which any coach will tell you is half the battle,” Clavette said. “The defensive line’s excellent play allowed our offense to do what they do best and that’s put the ball in the back of the net.”

Clavette also expressed high praise for Owls goalkeeper Colleen Thamsen.

“Thamsen kept the goal super safe, parrying a free kick from Chantal Ackley over the crossbar, a goal that would have tied the score early at 1-1 and could have changed the game from a momentum standpoint,” Clavette said. “She narrowly missed notching her 10th clean sheet of the season.”

Clavette said with Wisdom Middle/High School being the second smallest school in Class D North with 68 students, the fact that both the girls and boys Pioneer soccer teams have experienced playoff success this season “is a dream.”

Clavette said the Pioneer girls are not ready to give up on that dream.

“We set a goal to win a Gold Ball last spring and we are two games away from getting a chance to achieve that,” he said. “To say we are pleased would be an understatement, but we aren’t satisfied, just yet.”

The Madawaska girls finished the season at 10-6.