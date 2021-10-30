FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Community High School boys are headed to the Class C North regional championships after a 3-1 semifinal win over Mount View High School in Fort Kent on Friday. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The No. 2 Warriors (14-2 overall) will take on the top seed Orono (14-0-1 overall) in the Class C North regional game.

“Mount View is a good team; I’ve watched them several times. I knew it wouldn’t be an easy game, but I knew the talent of my boys, their potential and determination and if they did what needed to be done they could beat Mount View,” Fort Kent Coach Kalusha Kotes said.





Fort Kent came out strong less than four minutes into play when Austin Delisle capitalized on a corner kick by Warrior Kaden Theriault to head the ball into the goal.

The Mustangs soon answered with an unassisted goal by Noah Hurd to tie the game, but only temporarily.

An unassisted goal by Wil Roy launched Fort Kent to a 2-1 lead going into the half. Roy chalked up another goal in the final half of play to secure the Fort Kent victory.

“This game showed our true potential and that going all the way is possible,” Kotes said.

No. 3 Mount View finished their season at 16-1 overall.