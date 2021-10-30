Investigators are trying to verify that the body found after a house fire at 471 Crummett Mountain Road in Somerville is the man who lived there, Ian Baston, 72, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety..

A team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office found human remains after the house fire was extinguished Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office will look at the remains on Sunday, and try to determine exactly who the person was.

Hunters discovered the fire Saturday morning when they saw smoke. The cause has not been determined.

There were fire units from Somerville, Jefferson, Windsor, Washington and Chelsea at the scene.