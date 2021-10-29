The undefeated Bangor High School girls soccer team knew the Messalonskee High School Eagles’ defense was going to be hard to penetrate in their Class A semifinal at Cameron Stadium on Friday night. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Messalonskee had allowed just 12 goals in 16 games, and Bangor was the only team that scored more than two goals in a game against the Eagles. That came in a 3-2 victory on Sept. 14.

But a pair of sophomores, Lily Chandler and Olivia Scott, were able to beat standout sophomore goalkeeper Brennan Doran and the 16-0 Rams triumphed 2-0 to earn a spot in Wednesday’s Class A North final. They will play against the winner of Saturday’s game between defending four-time state champ and second seed Camden Hills and third seed Brunswick.





Game time will be 4 p.m. at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Fifth seed Messaslonskee wound up 9-6-2.

It was a physical affair from start to finish and deteriorated into a chippy contest at the end with three yellow cards being issued, two to Bangor and one for Messalonskee.

Messalonskee tried to negate Bangor’s speed with its physical play and tempers flared in the latter stages resulting in the cards.

Chandler scored with 1:34 left in the first half and Scott gave Bangor some vital breathing room with 21:27 to go in the second half.

Bangor attempted 18 shots to Messalonskee’s six and received four saves from Emma McNeil while Doran finished with nine saves.

Messalonskee was very organized in the back throughout and withstood Bangor’s pressure until Chandler broke through.

Emmie Streams passed the ball to Scott, who had the ball deflect off her foot to Chandler at the top of the penalty area.

Chandler spun to her left and rifled her shot into the corner to the right of the diving Doran.

“The ball deflected off Olivia’s foot. And in that situation, I like to shoot bottom left,” said Chandler, who called it one of the most meaningful goals of her career.

Scott said it was a very important goal in that it relaxed the Rams along with giving them some momentum to take into the second half.

Streams had nearly put the Rams ahead earlier in the half with a 24-yard shot along the turf that evaded the fully extended Doran but hit the post to the goalkeeper’s right.

Bangor had one other good chance off a Rachel Mathieu corner kick as the ball pinballed around in the penalty area and was eventually volleyed over the crossbar.

McNeil was rarely tested in the first half but did make a good save off Messalonskee scoring leader Natalie Tracy’s free kick beyond the left outer edge of the penalty area. She corralled the curling shot in her chest.

Bangor had the lion’s share of possession throughout but wasn’t able to use its exceptional speed to break in alone on Doran due to Messalonskee’s stellar back line and the Eagles’ structure, which included having several players on the defensive side of the ball.

But the Rams were rewarded for their relentless pressure on Scott’s exceptional individual effort.

Scott fought her way through a crowded goal mouth, staying with the bounding ball, and then earned some separation which enabled her to drill a 14-yard shot into the corner to Doran’s right.

“They were diving all over the place and the ball bounced off a few of their legs. I was finally alone [and shot it],” Scott said.

Bangor was also stout on defense and swarmed the ball to limit Messalonskee’s chances.

The Eagles had a free kick late in the game and had their most sustained pressure over the final eight minutes.

McNeil made her best save with just under 2 minutes left when the ball ricocheted across the penalty area and Caroline Westhoff fired a left-footed shot from 14 yards out that McNeil dove on.

Bangor coach Andrew Varisco said he was pleased with his team’s effort and said their depth was a factor.

“We have somebody different step up every game,” he said.

Speedy midfielder Streams and right wing Anna Connors were among several Rams who turned in an impressive performance as they were constant threats.

Messalonskee coach Chris DelGuidice said Bangor was able to convert its chances and his team wasn’t, and that Bangor’s defensive effort was solid throughout.

Tracy was Messalonskee’s most dangerous player as she had a number of runs down the right flank.