For the more than 4,000 hunters who won a permit to hunt a Maine moose during the 2021 season, knowing how to process a harvested animal is an important part of the experience.

Field dressing a moose quickly and efficiently enables hunters to get the animal to the meat processor with minimal contamination and spoilage.

Check out this video from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which features a demonstration of field dressing by Registered Maine Guide Dave Hentosh.