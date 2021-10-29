Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Opponents of the clean energy corridor argue that the contested region is an “untouched forest.” The Maine Department of Environmental Protection, in authorizing the project, concluded:

“It is important to emphasize that while remote, the area that Segment 1 would traverse is not untouched wilderness…”





The corridor area features logging roads, skid trails and existing power lines. Gravel pits and private camps are seen.

We also hear two other arguments:

First, that the 53 miles of new corridor is a threat to the entire North Woods. Just how this could be so is never indicated, as far as I’ve seen. Next, that the area is a necessary migration route for species needing to move due to future climate change. If so, how will these creatures pass all the other power lines already in their path?

After generations of management, and with existing power lines, the area remains scenic, supplying habitat for deer, moose and trout. Regulatory agencies have rejected claims that the clean energy corridor will cause unacceptable harm to the Maine woods. Maine voters should, too.

Lloyd C. Irland

Forestry consultant

Former Maine state economist

Wayne

