This story will be updated.

An early Friday morning fire at a prominent downtown Bangor apartment building has been extinguished.

The Bangor Fire Department said a salvage and overhaul operation is now underway at 28 Merchants Plaza, where the Freese’s apartments are located.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene this morning, so the department advised people to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on the cause or extent of the damage.