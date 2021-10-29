A Bangor man was killed on Thursday after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on I-95 near Palmyra.

Michael Foss, 37, was northbound on I-95 near mile marker 156 around 9 p.m. when he ran his grey 2005 Dodge Caravan off the road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Foss, the sole person in the vehicle, overcorrected while steering and his car rolled several times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Moss said.

Foss suffered multiple injuries from the crash and was taken to the Sebasticook Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.