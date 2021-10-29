A Bangor man died following a rollover crash on I-95 on Thursday. No one else was injured during the crash. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

A Bangor man was killed on Thursday after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on I-95 near Palmyra.

Michael Foss, 37, was northbound on I-95 near mile marker 156 around 9 p.m. when he ran his grey 2005 Dodge Caravan off the road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Foss, the sole person in the vehicle, overcorrected while steering and his car rolled several times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Moss said.

Foss suffered multiple injuries from the crash and was taken to the Sebasticook Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lia Russell

Lia Russell is a reporter on the city desk for the Bangor Daily News. Send tips to LRussell@bangordailynews.com.