The Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund has awarded scholarships totaling $134,427.50 to 184 Maine students in kindergarten through grade 12 for the 2021-22 academic year. Scholarship have been granted to students from 47 towns in 14 Maine counties, unfortunately there are 152 student who are still remain on our waiting list.



According to the parent of one recipient, “My daughter is thriving in school! This scholarship has taken a great deal of worry off my shoulders and will allow my daughter to stay at the small, independent school that she attends. It’s nice to know there are programs out there to give low-income families a chance at a better education.”



The Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund serves the entire State of Maine. The mission of the MCSF is to fill the gap in funding for parents who are denied access to educational opportunities because of low family income. The MCSF provides tuition scholarships for students K-12 for public school, private school, or homeschooling expenses. The goal of the Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund is to offer financial assistance to low-income families committed to education excellence with students in K-12.



Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund is celebrating their 21st year awarding scholarship. They begin taking applications Jan. 1, 2022. Visit the MCSF website at http://www.mecsf.org or call the office at 207-948-5321 to speak to the director.