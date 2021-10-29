CARIBOU — Through bowls of chicken stew and other food items, parishioners at the Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou hope to make a difference for local individuals and families who may need emergency assistance.

The H.O.P.E. Chicken Stew Dinner will be served in drive-through format in the parking lot of Holy Rosary Church, located on 34 Vaughn Street in Caribou, on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m. All are encouraged to attend, and those who are participating are asked to enter from Thomas Avenue and exit to Vaughn Street.

The cost is $10. All proceeds will benefit H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Eagerly), a ministry of the Parish of the Precious Blood that assists individuals and families with short-term financial difficulties arising from situations like the loss of a job, a medical condition, divorce, or other unfortunate event. H.O.P.E., which also works collaboratively with social service agencies in the County, attempts to actively share in Christ’s love for God’s people. It is an attempt on the part of the parish to respond to the poor, both economically and those facing hurt, pain, and loneliness.





“There is a wonderful collaboration among the different assistance agencies in the County,” said Martha Frank, business coordinator for the parish. “The goal is to make sure nobody gets left behind, and nobody falls through the cracks.”

For more information about the fundraiser or H.O.P.E., contact the parish at 207-498-2536. If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, but would still like to support H.O.P.E., visit https://theppbholyrosary.weshareonline.org/index.aspx.