ELLSWORTH — Bangor Federal Credit Union is postponing the Nov. 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Ellsworth branch location. Bangor Federal CEO Basil Closson states, “Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases is the community, we feel it’s our responsibility to plan this exciting gathering at a better time. We want to keep our staff, our members & the Ellsworth community healthy and safe. We look forward to rescheduling when it’s safe to do so.”

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Bangor Federal is also canceling the VIP night event that was scheduled for Nov. 4.

Some grand opening plans not involving large gatherings will continue as planned Nov. 1-5. You can stop by the branch for refreshments, a prize wheel to win fun prizes including a shot at entries to win a $1,000 Visa gift card as well as chances to win gift cards from local businesses each day. You do not have to be a current member to participate in the festivities. The $1,000 gift card drawing will be open until the end of November. Members will have chances to win by opening new accounts, applying for loans and more. See branch for full details, terms and conditions.

Founded in 1956, Bangor Federal’s mission is to deliver the best financial experience to their members. Membership with Bangor Federal Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in and businesses and other legal entities located in Penobscot, Hancock, and Waldo counties of Maine.