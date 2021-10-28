FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent girls advanced to the Class C North soccer semifinals with a 2-0 win over No. 10 Dexter Wednesday in Fort Kent.

On Friday, the No. 2 Warriors (14-1) will host the winner of Thursday’s No. 3 Maine Central Institute-No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy quarterfinal, which is being played at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas College.

Fort Kent experienced a near-perfect season with the team’s only loss being a 3-0 game with Wisdom during their final regular game of the season in St. Agatha. The Warriors did not face MCI or MA during the regular season.





Despite a scoreless first half Wednesday, Fort Kent Coach Doug Cyr said both the Warriors and Tigers came out prepared to win the quarterfinal match.

From left (clockwise): Logan Stedt defends the Warrior goal during a Class C North soccer quarterfinal match against the Dexter Tigers in Fort Kent on Wednesday; Dexter’s Hannah Dean (right) heads the ball while Warrior Payten Voisine defends during a Class C North soccer quarterfinal match in Fort Kent on Wednesday; Warrior Payten Voisine (left) and Tiger Hannah Dean both want control of the ball during a Class C North soccer quarterfinal match in Fort Kent on Wednesday. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

“Although the first half did not result in a goal, we had the pressure on them the entire half,” he said. “Just trying to find the back of the net was our gap in the first half. Our girls came out ready to play and certainly Dexter did as well, considering their 4-plus hour bus ride.”

Warrior Payten Voisine struck first with a goal on a Darci Pelletier assist. Julia Cyr later registered an unassisted goal for the Fort Kent team, returning a goal kick by Dexter keeper Jasmine Lewis.

The hungry Fort Kent offense more than doubled the Tigers in goal attempts. Warrior goalkeeper Larissa Daigle had nine saves on nine shots. Lewis managed 19 saves on 21 shots for Dexter.

“Our girls will get ready for another match at home. One advantage is having the 12th man, our fans. They give our girls the needed boost to get them fired up after 60 minutes of play. We can’t thank them enough and look forward to them assisting later this week,” Cyr said.

No. 10 Dexter finished the season at 7-7-2.