MADAWASKA, Maine — The Madawaska Middle/High School girls edged out Fort Fairfield 1-0 in a Class D North soccer quarterfinal in Madawaska on Wednesday, and will advance to the semifinals.

“The Lady Owls played as a team and everyone who played on the field, whether as a starter or as a substitute, contributed to the quarter final victory,” Madawaska Coach Tom Gerard said. “Both teams displayed good sportsmanship and each of the communities should be proud of the efforts of these young ladies’ teams.”

The No. 4 Owls (10-5) and No. 5 Tigers (11-4-1) were evenly matched with either team capable of winning, Coach Gerard said.





“Fort Fairfield is a very good team with very skilled players that worked just as hard as our team to try and bring home the win,” Gerard said. “The Tigers Camryn Ala was a constant threat to score or assist on the field and required constant pressure throughout the game. The Fort goalie, Eva Callioras and the Madawaska goalie, Mallory Corriveau were both outstanding and the final score is representative of this fact.”

Owl Taylor Pelletier scored the only goal of the game on a throw-in assist from Renee Lapointe.

The Owls will take on the Class D top seed Wisdom Middle/High School girls (14-2) in the semifinal match Friday in St. Agatha.