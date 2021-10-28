Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing in support of Dina Yacoubagha, candidate for Bangor City Council. A good friend of mine for the past 10 years, I have gotten to know her well.

She is an excellent listener. A person who will consider carefully all perspectives and not rush to judgment. Someone who cares deeply about those who are less fortunate. Someone who understands that Bangor needs to work hard to welcome businesses to our community and welcome new residents as well. She is smart and very well informed. Her work ethic is tremendous.





Our community would be so well served to have her on the City Council for Bangor.

James Coffey

Bangor

Election notice: The BDN has stopped accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 2 election. Not all submissions can be published.