ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber Music School is excited to announce the opening of a new recording studio at their 18 Central Street location run by faculty members Mike Whitehead and Nate Martin.

Featuring state-of-the-art equipment, this new space will be available to rent for private recording projects. In addition, Bay Chamber will be offering an 8-week class titled, Recording Studio 101, which will cover the basics of sound engineering including microphone selection, setting levels, mixing and track editing. Students will learn everything needed to create a professional sounding recording of any musical genre. Classes will be held Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., beginners welcome! Enrollment is open until Nov. 11.

For more information or to enroll, visit baychamber.org or call their office at 207-236-2823.