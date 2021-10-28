AUBURN — The 15th St. Dominic Academy Holiday Festival will be held on the Auburn campus of the school, located on 121 Gracelawn Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will include over 80 local artisans, crafters, and vendors, raffle tables for children and adults, a bake sale, games, a “winter wonderland,” and the opportunity to visit Santa. A festival kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch.

Registration for vendors for the festival is open. For more information, call the academy at 207-782-6911 or contact Nicole at nicole.adams@portlanddiocese.org.

Many parishes and schools around the Diocese of Portland are holding Christmas fairs and festivals in the coming months. To view a list of events around the diocese, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/christmas-fairs-2021. The page will be updated as events at parishes and schools are confirmed.